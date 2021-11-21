Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’re Doing Our Best… It’s Not Easy To Tackle Insecurity: Army
Information Nigeria  - Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has expressed that it is not easy to tackle security challenges in the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

We’re Doing Our Best… It’s Not Easy To Tackle Insecurity – Army Naija Loaded:
We’re Doing Our Best… It’s Not Easy To Tackle Insecurity – Army
It’s Not Easy to Tackle Insecurity - COAS Signal:
It’s Not Easy to Tackle Insecurity - COAS
‘We’re doing our best’ – Army chief says it is not easy to tackle insecurity Within Nigeria:
‘We’re doing our best’ – Army chief says it is not easy to tackle insecurity
We’re Doing Our Best… It’s Not Easy To Tackle Insecurity – Faruk Yahaya Infotrust News:
We’re Doing Our Best… It’s Not Easy To Tackle Insecurity – Faruk Yahaya


   More Picks
1 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence - Legit, 2 hours ago
3 SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerians React After Baba Fryo Tackled Davido For Giving 250m To Orphans - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
7 ‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
8 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 APC governors meet in Abuja - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info