Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Taliban Ban Women From Appearing In TV Dramas In Afghanistan
News Break
- Women have been banned from appearing in television dramas in Afghanistan under new rules imposed by the Taliban government.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Taliban Bans Women From Afghan TV Dramas
Global Village Extra:
Afghanistan: Taliban Unveil New Rules Banning Women In TV Dramas
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Women banned from appearing in television dramas in Afghanistan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Women Banned From Appearing In Television Dramas In Afghanistan
More Picks
1
WAEC Releases WASSCE School Candidates 2021 Result -
Independent,
3 hours ago
2
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
4
FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Omoyele Sowore faces fresh arraignment in court on treasonable felony -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
8
New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
9
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...