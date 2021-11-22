Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence
News photo Legit  - The Kogi state government on Sunday, November 21, denied ownership of the N19.3 billion, allegedly returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the EFCC.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology The Nation:
Kogi denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology
N19.3bn salary bailout: Kogi govt denies ownership, threatens to sue EFCC Daily Post:
N19.3bn salary bailout: Kogi govt denies ownership, threatens to sue EFCC
Kogi government gives EFCC 48 hours, denies ownership of N19.3b returned to CBN The Guardian:
Kogi government gives EFCC 48 hours, denies ownership of N19.3b returned to CBN
Bailout Fund Scandal: Kogi govt denies ownership of returned N19.3 billion, demands apology from EFCC Premium Times:
Bailout Fund Scandal: Kogi govt denies ownership of returned N19.3 billion, demands apology from EFCC
Kogi Govt denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology Pulse Nigeria:
Kogi Govt denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology
Kogi denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology Society Gazette Nigeria:
Kogi denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology
Kogi denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology from EFCC News Of Nigeria:
Kogi denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology from EFCC
N19.3bn salary bailout: Kogi govt denies ownership, threatens to sue EFCC Nigerian Eye:
N19.3bn salary bailout: Kogi govt denies ownership, threatens to sue EFCC
Kogi govt denies ownership of N19.3 billion bailout fund returned to CBN by EFCC The News Guru:
Kogi govt denies ownership of N19.3 billion bailout fund returned to CBN by EFCC
Seized N19.3bn Salary Bailout: Kogi Govt To Sue EFCC CKN Nigeria:
Seized N19.3bn Salary Bailout: Kogi Govt To Sue EFCC
Kogi Govt Denies Ownership Of Hidden N19.3bn Salary Bailout, Threatens to Sue EFCC Tori News:
Kogi Govt Denies Ownership Of Hidden N19.3bn Salary Bailout, Threatens to Sue EFCC


   More Picks
1 Davido neglected me in my time of need but donated N250m to orphanages — Baba Fryo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Bailout scandal: Kogi state denies ownership of returned N19.3bn, challenges EFCC to provide evidence - Legit, 2 hours ago
3 SAD: Nigerian music producer, Beats By Jayy is dead - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
5 New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
6 ‘Hidden’ N19.3bn bailout: Kogi govt gives EFCC 48 hours to retract statement - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
7 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
8 APC governors meet in Abuja - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 We are seeking international technical partners to halt Nembe oil spill: Aiteo - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
10 Davido Gave Out Money, While Pastors Use Offering To Buy Rolls Royce – Daddy Freeze - Independent, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info