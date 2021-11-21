Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some yet to be identified assailants suspected to be ritualists killed an 11-year-old Almajiri identified as Muhd Yunusa in Bauchi State and made away with his brain.

