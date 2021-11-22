Davido’s N250m: Daddy Freeze Attacks Nigerian Pastors

|
1
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian,
8 hours ago
3
Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch,
6 hours ago
8
Omoyele Sowore faces fresh arraignment in court on treasonable felony - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
10
South Korean band, BTS bags three awards at 2021 American Music Awards - Ripples Nigeria,
9 hours ago