ThisNigeria Newspaper Inaugural Lecture Holds 1st Dec In Abuja
CKN Nigeria  - THISNIGERIA NEWSPAPER INAUGURAL LECTURE HOLDS 1ST DECEMBER... GOV FAYEMI TO CHAIR EVENT; BISHOP KUKAH IS GUEST SPEAKER; IREDIA, OZEKHOME, ISSA AREMU ALSO TO MOUNT PODIUMBarely one year after hitting the new stand, Nigeria's fast- growing print and ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

