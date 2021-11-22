Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Was it a fashion show or award night? Actress Iyabo Ojo's 5 outfits for late mother's party gets tongue wagging on social media
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has received several criticisms following her five outfits for her late mother's remembrance party.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Lovely photos, video of Iyabo Ojo’s children and their friends at actress’ mother’s star-studded burial party
The Info NG:
Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year rememberance anniversary (Photos)
NigeriaFilms.com:
Tongue Wagging On Iyabo Ojo's 5 Outfits She Wore To Her Late Mother's Party (PHOTOS)
Gist Lovers:
Was It a Fashion Show or Award Night? – Iyabo Ojo’s Outfits for Late Mother’s Party Sparks Debate
More Picks
1
WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
2
Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
5
Scores feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
6
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
8
BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident -
Gist Lovers,
13 hours ago
9
Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...