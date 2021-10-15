Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Femi Adesina: Why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators' list
The Cable  - Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, said Nigeria was removed from the list of countries blacklisted for “engaging in violation of religious freedom” because it discovered it acted on incorrect positions.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

