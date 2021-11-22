Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu Must Answer For His Crimes Against Nigeria—Arewa Consultative Forum Tells Ohanaeze Ndigbo
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu would be above the law if he is released unconditionally without facing trial for the terrorism- ...

