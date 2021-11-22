Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyetola releases fresh N708m for Osun pensioners
News photo Daily Post  - The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has released the sum of N708 million for the payment of pension to retirees in the state.

