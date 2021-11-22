Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu Has Done More Damage To Nigeria Than Boko Haram, Bandits, Abacha, Others—Northern Youths
The leader of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu should not be released.According to him, Kanu must face ...

Nnamdi Kanu: Face bandits, Boko Haram – Ohanaeze to Arewa youths Daily Post
Nnamdi Kanu Has Done More Damage To Nigeria Than Boko Haram, Bandits, Abacha, Others – AYCF News Of Nigeria
Leave Nnamdi Kanu Alone, Face Bandits, Boko Haram, Ohanaeze Replies Arewa News Break
Leave Nnamdi Kanu Alone, Face bandits, Boko Haram – Ohanaeze Tells Arewa Youths Anaedo Online
"Be more concerned with bandits and Boko Haram, than Nnamdi Kanu" – Ohanaeze to Arewa youths Edujandon
1 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Turkey-based man set to divorce his wife after DNA shows his second son isn't his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 65 gas plants in Lagos under lock and key for various infractions - The Info Stride, 10 hours ago
6 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Buhari approves appointment of mandates secretaries, heads of agencies for FCT [Full list] - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Spiritual consultant to notorious bandits, 4 suspected kidnappers arrested as police foil plot to kidnap worshippers in Abuja church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Model who married herself divorces herself after just 90 days as she's 'met someone else' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Residents Desert Imo Community As Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Soldiers, Kill One - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
