Again, singer Terry Apala, becomes a father

1
WAEC Releases WASSCE School Candidates 2021 Result - Independent,
3 hours ago
2
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian,
7 hours ago
4
FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Omoyele Sowore faces fresh arraignment in court on treasonable felony - Daily Post,
7 hours ago
8
New Coach To Replace Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Manager Revealed - The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
9
Sudanese military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok weeks after coup - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago