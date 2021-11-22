Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC
News photo The Punch  - The All Progressives Grand Alliance has denied the alleged planned defection of the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, and the Governor-elect of the state, Chukwuma Soludo, to the All Progressives Congress.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

