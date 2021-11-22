Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024
Naija Loaded  - England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract to lead the national side until 2024.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OFFICIAL: Southgate Agree New England Deal Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL: Southgate Agree New England Deal
England manager Southgate extends contract until 2024 The Punch:
England manager Southgate extends contract until 2024
Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager to 2024 Peoples Gazette:
Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager to 2024
Gareth Southgate Signs New Three-year Contract Independent:
Gareth Southgate Signs New Three-year Contract
Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager The News Guru:
Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager
England extend Southgate contract with double salary - P.M. News PM News:
England extend Southgate contract with double salary - P.M. News
Gareth Southgate Signs Contract Extension Until 2024 The Will:
Gareth Southgate Signs Contract Extension Until 2024
England Manager Southgate Signs New Contract Naija News:
England Manager Southgate Signs New Contract
England extend Southgate contract with double salary Within Nigeria:
England extend Southgate contract with double salary
Southgate signs new England contract until 2024 Kemi Filani Blog:
Southgate signs new England contract until 2024


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 mins ago
3 Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly - Leadership, 24 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024 - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
9 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info