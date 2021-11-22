Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly
News photo Leadership  - About six months after the sack of some Commissioners, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has officially forwarded 17 nominees to the State House of

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Uzodimma sends 17 commissioner nominees to state Assembly The Guardian:
Uzodimma sends 17 commissioner nominees to state Assembly
Imo Assembly receives Uzodinma Daily Post:
Imo Assembly receives Uzodinma's list of commissioner nominees
Uzodimma appoints 17 commissioners Vanguard News:
Uzodimma appoints 17 commissioners
Uzodinma appoints ex-Imo speaker, 16 others as commissioner-nominees The Punch:
Uzodinma appoints ex-Imo speaker, 16 others as commissioner-nominees
Gov. Uzodinma sends 17 commissioner-nominees to Imo assembly Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Uzodinma sends 17 commissioner-nominees to Imo assembly
Uzodinma Appoints Ex-Imo Speaker, 16 Others As Commissioner-Nominees The Nigeria Lawyer:
Uzodinma Appoints Ex-Imo Speaker, 16 Others As Commissioner-Nominees
Uzodimma sends 17 Commissioners nominees to Assembly Prompt News:
Uzodimma sends 17 Commissioners nominees to Assembly
Imo Assembly receives Uzodinma’s list of commissioner nominees Within Nigeria:
Imo Assembly receives Uzodinma’s list of commissioner nominees
Uzodimma Sends 17 Commissioner Nominees To State Assembly Screen Gist:
Uzodimma Sends 17 Commissioner Nominees To State Assembly
Imo Assembly Receives List Of Commissioner Nominees Global Village Extra:
Imo Assembly Receives List Of Commissioner Nominees
Uzodinma Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints 17 Commissioners Naija News:
Uzodinma Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints 17 Commissioners


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 mins ago
3 Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly - Leadership, 24 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024 - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
9 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info