Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram releases videos of four abduction victims
News photo Premium Times  - In the short video clips, the victims stated their names, where they work, the date they were abducted by Boko Haram and the location.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram Releases Videos Of Abducted @UNICEF Worker, @FRSCNigeria Official, Two Others Sahara Reporters:
Boko Haram Releases Videos Of Abducted @UNICEF Worker, @FRSCNigeria Official, Two Others
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims Linda Ikeji Blog:
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims TVC News:
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Boko Haram Releases Videos Of Four Abducted Victims Naija News:
Boko Haram Releases Videos Of Four Abducted Victims
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims Global Upfront:
Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims
Boko Haram Releases Videos Of Four Abducted Victims Tori News:
Boko Haram Releases Videos Of Four Abducted Victims


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 6 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
7 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info