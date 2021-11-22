Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation
The Punch
- Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Monday vowed to ensure that children in orphanages benefit from his N250m donation.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Davido gives update on his N250million donations to orphanages (screenshot)
Ripples Nigeria:
Singer Davido vows to ensure N250M donation is properly disbursed to charity organizations
Nigerian Eye:
Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation
The Will:
Davido Vows To Ensure Children In Orphanages Benefit From N250m Donation
Sundiata Post:
Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation
Pulse Nigeria:
Davido says he'll make sure N250M donation to orphanages isn't looted
Champion Newspapers:
Davido Donates N250m To Orphanage Homes
Daily Nigerian:
Davido vows to donate N250m to orphanage homes across Nigeria
Infotrust News:
Davido Vows To Ensure Children In Orphanages Benefit From N250m Donation
Mp3 Bullet:
Davido vows to make sure N250M donation to orphanages isn't looted »
Gist Lovers:
My 50 Million Donation Has Been Added- Davido Gives Update on His N250million Donations to Orphanages
Instablog 9ja:
N250m donation: Singer Davido gives update
More Picks
1
WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
2
Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
3
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
5
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
10
Omoyele Sowore faces fresh arraignment in court on treasonable felony -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
