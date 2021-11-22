Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Toyin Lawani's husband, Segun Wealth wears gele with his traditional outfit
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Toyin Lawani's husband, Segun Adebayo Druce, aka Segun Wealth, chose to tie gele with his traditional attire.

 

Rather than wear the cap that men wear with their tradition

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth rocks gele with his traditional outfit Yaba Left Online:
Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth rocks gele with his traditional outfit
Toyin Lawani’s Hubby, Segun Wealth Rocks Gele With His Traditional Outfit Gist Lovers:
Toyin Lawani’s Hubby, Segun Wealth Rocks Gele With His Traditional Outfit
Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani’s Husband Rocks Gele With His Traditional Outfit Anaedo Online:
Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani’s Husband Rocks Gele With His Traditional Outfit
Toyin Lawani Tori News:
Toyin Lawani's Husband, Segun Wealth Rocks Gele With His Traditional Outfit


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation - The Punch, 6 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
5 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 Omoyele Sowore faces fresh arraignment in court on treasonable felony - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info