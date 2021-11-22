Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari opens 9th General Assembly of AFLPM, says Africa leaders must support women towards building a peaceful society
News photo Global Upfront  - As Aisha Buhari is elected President of African First Ladies Peace Mission



President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja pledged support to the resolutions of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) aimed at promoting peace ...

Channels Television:
Buhari Asks African Leaders To Support First Ladies
Support first ladies to build peace, Buhari tells African leaders Nigerian Tribune:
Support first ladies to build peace, Buhari tells African leaders
How Women Can Contribute To Peaceful Society - Buhari To African First Ladies The Herald:
How Women Can Contribute To Peaceful Society - Buhari To African First Ladies
Julia Blaise Blog:
How Women can contribute to peaceful Society, Buhari to African First Ladies


