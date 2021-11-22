President Buhari opens 9th General Assembly of AFLPM, says Africa leaders must support women towards building a peaceful society

|
1
WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
2
Davido vows to ensure children in orphanages benefit from N250m donation - The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
5
Scores feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty - The Punch,
9 hours ago
6
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
8
BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident - Gist Lovers,
13 hours ago
9
Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart 2021 Rolex watch worth over 32 million Naira ($78k) for her birthday (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago