News at a Glance
Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda
Nigerian Tribune
- The Lagos State Tribunal of Inquiry set up to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed 21-storey building at Gerrard Road
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal Issues Deadline for Submission of Memoranda
Daily Trust:
Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal calls for memoranda
The Guardian:
21-Storey Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal seeks memmoranda from stakeholders
Vanguard News:
21-Storey Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal seeks memmoranda from stakeholders
Peoples Gazette:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal asks construction experts to submit memoranda
Independent:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal Urges Information From Stakeholders, Public
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ikoyi Collapsed Building: Tribunal Gives Deadline For Submission Of Memoranda
The Will:
Tribunal Gives Deadline For Submission Of Memoranda On Collapsed Ikoyi Building
Prompt News:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Tribunal seeks memoranda from stakeholders
Naija News:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos Tribunal Gives Update On Investigation
More Picks
1
Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
2
Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 mins ago
3
Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly -
Leadership,
24 hours ago
4
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
6
Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
7
Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
8
JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024 -
Naija Loaded,
1 day ago
9
Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
