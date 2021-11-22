Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG will treat bandits with kid gloves until their lives and that of their families are in danger - Djinee warns
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, Djinee believes the federal government has been too soft in the fight against insecurity in the country as bandits and kidnappers continue to threaten the peace of the nation.

