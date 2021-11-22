Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"My 50 million donation has been added" - Davido writes, shares screenshot of total amount
Gist Reel  - Singer, Davido has fulfilled his promise of adding an extra amount of N50M to the already-existing N200M donations

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Davido Adds N50m To Donations He Received Information Nigeria:
Davido Adds N50m To Donations He Received
Davido Shares Screenshot Of 50 Million Added, And The Total Amount Anaedo Online:
Davido Shares Screenshot Of 50 Million Added, And The Total Amount
“My N50 million Donation Has Been Added” – Davido Writes, Shares Screenshot of Total Amount Tori News:
“My N50 million Donation Has Been Added” – Davido Writes, Shares Screenshot of Total Amount


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Pressure Mounts On President Buhari To Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
8 Scores feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info