Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU
News photo Daily Trust  - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in collaboration with the Benue State Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the commencement of civil flights in Makurdi airport.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FAAN announces date to commence civil flight operations in Benue Daily Post:
FAAN announces date to commence civil flight operations in Benue
Commercial flight to resume in Benue Nigerian Tribune:
Commercial flight to resume in Benue
Commercial flights resume in Benue as FAAN, NAF sign MoU The Punch:
Commercial flights resume in Benue as FAAN, NAF sign MoU
Civil flight operations to commence from Benue in December – FAAN Vanguard News:
Civil flight operations to commence from Benue in December – FAAN
Commercial flight operations to resume in Benue in December: FAAN Peoples Gazette:
Commercial flight operations to resume in Benue in December: FAAN
Commercial Flights To Commence In Benue After FAAN, NAF Sign MoU The Nigeria Lawyer:
Commercial Flights To Commence In Benue After FAAN, NAF Sign MoU
Civil flight operations to commence from Benue in December – FAAN Daily Nigerian:
Civil flight operations to commence from Benue in December – FAAN
Commercial Flight Operations To Resume In Benue In December – FAAN Infotrust News:
Commercial Flight Operations To Resume In Benue In December – FAAN
Makurdi Airport Resume Flights As FAAN, NAF Sign MoU Global Village Extra:
Makurdi Airport Resume Flights As FAAN, NAF Sign MoU
FAAN announces date to commence civil flight operations in Benue Studio CB55:
FAAN announces date to commence civil flight operations in Benue


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 6 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
7 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info