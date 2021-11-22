Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido has given an update on his N250million donation to orphanages across Nigeria. In a post shared on his Instagram page this afternoon, the singer updated that he has added his personal N50 million donation to the N200 million donated by his friends ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof My Celebrity & I:
Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof
Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof
Davido Adds His personal N50million Donation to the N200million Donated By His Friends; Shows Proof Monte Oz Live:
Davido Adds His personal N50million Donation to the N200million Donated By His Friends; Shows Proof
Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof Gist Punch:
Davido adds his personal N50m donation to the N200m donated by his friends, shows proof


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
2 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident - Gist Lovers, 20 hours ago
9 Spiritual consultant to notorious bandits, 4 suspected kidnappers arrested as police foil plot to kidnap worshippers in Abuja church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Residents Desert Imo Community As Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Soldiers, Kill One - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info