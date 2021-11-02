Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ikoyi: Results of tests on building materials still being awaited —Tribunal
The Punch
- Ikoyi: Results of tests on building materials still being awaited —Tribunal
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Lagos Probe Panel On Ikoyi Collapsed Building Awaits Results Of Construction Materials Tests
TV360 Nigeria:
IKOYI BUILDING COLLAPSE: TRIBUNAL AWAITING RESULTS ON CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTS
The Eagle Online:
Ikoyi building collapse: Tribunal awaits results on construction material tests
MetroStar Nigeria:
Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal awaits test result
More Picks
1
WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
2
Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Pressure Mounts On President Buhari To Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
4
Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
8
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident -
Gist Lovers,
17 hours ago
