Italy cracks gang forcing Nigerian women into prostitution
News photo Seattle Pi  - ROME (AP) — Italian customs police on Monday dismantled a Nigerian organized crime syndicate that forced dozens of young women into prostitution and begging on the streets of Italy and then smuggled out millions of euros in ill-gained revenues to ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 6 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
7 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 9 hours ago
