Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One missing as Sea Pirates attack fishermen, cart away engine boats in Akwa Ibom
News photo Daily Post  - A fisherman at Ibaka, Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State has been reported missing following an attack by sea pirates at the waterways on

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

A’Ibom: Gunmen attack fishermen, cart away four outboard engines Vanguard News:
A’Ibom: Gunmen attack fishermen, cart away four outboard engines
Suspected pirates attack fishermen, cart away outboard engines in Akwa Ibom Ripples Nigeria:
Suspected pirates attack fishermen, cart away outboard engines in Akwa Ibom
Sea pirates attack Akwa Ibom fishermen, cart away four outboard engines Peoples Gazette:
Sea pirates attack Akwa Ibom fishermen, cart away four outboard engines
Akwa Ibom: Gunmen attack fishermen, cart away 4 outboard engines Daily Nigerian:
Akwa Ibom: Gunmen attack fishermen, cart away 4 outboard engines


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Pressure Mounts On President Buhari To Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
8 Scores feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info