Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing has warned Chinese citizens and firms working in the African continent against travelling to some risky areas amid the kidnappings of Chinese citizens in Africa. Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, on Monday ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnappings: China issues travel advisory for citizens to avoid parts of Africa The Punch:
Kidnappings: China issues travel advisory for citizens to avoid parts of Africa
Insecurity: China asks its citizens to avoid Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings Peoples Gazette:
Insecurity: China asks its citizens to avoid Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings
China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Nigeria amid kidnappings Pulse Nigeria:
China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Nigeria amid kidnappings
Insecurity: China urges citizens to avoid Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings The Street Journal:
Insecurity: China urges citizens to avoid Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings
Kidnappings: China Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens To Avoid Parts Of Africa Global Village Extra:
Kidnappings: China Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens To Avoid Parts Of Africa


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Pressure Mounts On President Buhari To Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
8 Scores feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info