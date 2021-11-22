Davido redeems N50m pledge to Orphanage homes The Nation - Nigeria’s Music star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, says he has redeemed his N50 million pledged as part of N200 million donations to orphanages in Nigeria to Wema Bank. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Davido had earlier announced that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%