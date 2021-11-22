Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Union Berlin Boss Fischer Wants Awoniyi Included In Super Eagles’ AFCON Squad
News photo Complete Sports  - Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer hopes Taiwo Awoniyi will be part of Nigeria's squad to the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.
The striker was called up for Nigeria's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 12 hours ago
9 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
