Union Berlin Boss Fischer Wants Awoniyi Included In Super Eagles’ AFCON Squad

The striker was called up for Nigeria's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header ... Complete Sports - Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer hopes Taiwo Awoniyi will be part of Nigeria's squad to the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.The striker was called up for Nigeria's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header ...



