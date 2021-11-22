Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NGX: Oando tops active trades as Honeywell Flour, First Bank lead gainers
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The capital market was up 0.14 percent on Monday, following an increase in the equity capitalization from N22.54 trillion to N22.57 trillion at close of the day’s business. This reflected in the All Share Index which rose by 60.86 basis points to close ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Oando tops NGX trading as market opens on positive note Peoples Gazette:
Oando tops NGX trading as market opens on positive note
Oando Tops NGX With N11.834bn As Honeywell Flour Jumps 9.73% Inside Business Nigeria:
Oando Tops NGX With N11.834bn As Honeywell Flour Jumps 9.73%
Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX News Verge:
Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX
Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX Daily Nigerian:
Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX
Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX Pulse Nigeria:
Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX


   More Picks
1 WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000, releases 2021 May/June WASSCE results - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Pressure Mounts On President Buhari To Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Federal High Court announces dates for new legal year, yuletide vacation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 LAUTECH : Makinde releases N500m grant to Iseyin campus – Council chair - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
8 Scores feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info