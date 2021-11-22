Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VAT suit will test Nigeria’s respect for rule of law
VAT suit will test Nigeria’s respect for rule of law

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said the historic legal battle between Rivers State government and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on the Value Added ...

13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 65 gas plants in Lagos under lock and key for various infractions - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
6 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident - Gist Lovers, 23 hours ago
8 Turkey-based man set to divorce his wife after DNA shows his second son isn't his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Spiritual consultant to notorious bandits, 4 suspected kidnappers arrested as police foil plot to kidnap worshippers in Abuja church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Model who married herself divorces herself after just 90 days as she's 'met someone else' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
