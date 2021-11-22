Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians indebted to military for sacrifices made in combating terrorism, banditry, other forms of insecurity, says Senate President
News photo Global Upfront  - President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday said the Armed Forces of Nigeria deserves the support of the citizens for the sacrifices made in tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity across of the country.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

