Tor Tiv James Ayatse succeeds ex-Kano Emir Sanusi as UNIBEN Chancellor
Daily Post  - Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv in Benue, has assumed office as the 10th substantive University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chancellor. The monarch succeeds the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor. Ayatse ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

