Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bird strike forces diversion of Owerri-Lagos bound flight
News photo Daily Trust  - An Air Peace flight heading to the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos from Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri has suffered a bird strike.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Birds strike Lagos-bound Air Peace flight Daily Post:
Birds strike Lagos-bound Air Peace flight
Bird strike causes Lagos-bound Air Peace flight to land in Port Harcourt Peoples Gazette:
Bird strike causes Lagos-bound Air Peace flight to land in Port Harcourt
Bird strike on Lagos-bound flight from Owerri The News Guru:
Bird strike on Lagos-bound flight from Owerri
Bird strike hits Air Peace flight from Owerri to Lagos The Eagle Online:
Bird strike hits Air Peace flight from Owerri to Lagos
Birds strike Lagos-bound Air Peace flight, cause emergency plane diversion Within Nigeria:
Birds strike Lagos-bound Air Peace flight, cause emergency plane diversion


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
2 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
7 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 4 hours ago
10 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info