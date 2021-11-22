Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty
Sahara Reporters  - Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three children, others feared dead, boats burnt in Rivers jetty fire The Punch:
Three children, others feared dead, boats burnt in Rivers jetty fire
Many feared dead as fire razes boats at Port Harcourt jetty The Cable:
Many feared dead as fire razes boats at Port Harcourt jetty
Many feared dead as fire guts Rivers jetty Daily Trust:
Many feared dead as fire guts Rivers jetty
Scores Feared Dead As Fire Guts Popular Jetty Goes In Port Harcourt Independent:
Scores Feared Dead As Fire Guts Popular Jetty Goes In Port Harcourt
Many feared dead in Port Harcourt boat fire TV360 Nigeria:
Many feared dead in Port Harcourt boat fire
Many Feared Killed As Fire Razes Boats At Rivers Jetty Global Village Extra:
Many Feared Killed As Fire Razes Boats At Rivers Jetty
Several killed as Fire guts Bonny Jetty in Rivers [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Several killed as Fire guts Bonny Jetty in Rivers [PHOTOS]
Many feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Many feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Many Feared Dead As Fire Razes Boats At Rivers Jetty Tori News:
Many Feared Dead As Fire Razes Boats At Rivers Jetty


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
2 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
7 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 4 hours ago
10 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info