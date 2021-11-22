Post News
News at a Glance
Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty
Sahara Reporters
- Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Three children, others feared dead, boats burnt in Rivers jetty fire
The Cable:
Many feared dead as fire razes boats at Port Harcourt jetty
Daily Trust:
Many feared dead as fire guts Rivers jetty
Independent:
Scores Feared Dead As Fire Guts Popular Jetty Goes In Port Harcourt
TV360 Nigeria:
Many feared dead in Port Harcourt boat fire
Global Village Extra:
Many Feared Killed As Fire Razes Boats At Rivers Jetty
Politics Nigeria:
Several killed as Fire guts Bonny Jetty in Rivers [PHOTOS]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Many feared dead as fire razes boats at Rivers jetty | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Many Feared Dead As Fire Razes Boats At Rivers Jetty
More Picks
1
Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
2
Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
3
Bandits strike near Katsina town, kill 4, injure others -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
7
Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
10
Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state -
National Accord,
8 hours ago
