2023: New voter registrants hit 4.3.m, says INEC
News photo Daily Trust  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the number of fresh registrants in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 4,297,494.

18 hours ago
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 12 hours ago
9 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
