Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Osimhen doubtful for 2021 AFCON
The Eagle Online
- The striker suffered a serious head injury in Napoli’s 3-2 loss to Inter Milan.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Osimhen major doubt for AFCON next year
The Sun:
Osimhen doubtful for 2021 AFCON
Republican Nigeria:
Osimhen doubtful for AFCON next year
Within Nigeria:
Osimhen doubtful for AFCON next year
More Picks
1
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Turkey-based man set to divorce his wife after DNA shows his second son isn't his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
65 gas plants in Lagos under lock and key for various infractions -
The Info Stride,
10 hours ago
6
NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Buhari approves appointment of mandates secretaries, heads of agencies for FCT [Full list] -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Spiritual consultant to notorious bandits, 4 suspected kidnappers arrested as police foil plot to kidnap worshippers in Abuja church -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Model who married herself divorces herself after just 90 days as she's 'met someone else' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Residents Desert Imo Community As Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Soldiers, Kill One -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
