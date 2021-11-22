Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military Jets Bomb ISWAP Terrorists Collecting Tax In Borno – [Photos]
Naija News  - The Nigerian military on Monday recorded a victory against terrorists of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State. Reports reaching Naija News at this time confirmed that members of the terrorist group collecting tax from ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Military jets bomb ISWAP members collecting tax in Borno Daily Post:
Military jets bomb ISWAP members collecting tax in Borno
Military jets bomb ISWAP members collecting tax in Borno My Celebrity & I:
Military jets bomb ISWAP members collecting tax in Borno
Borno: Nigerian Airforce bombs ISWAP tax collectors MetroStar Nigeria:
Borno: Nigerian Airforce bombs ISWAP tax collectors
Military jets bomb ISWAP members collecting tax in Borno Edujandon:
Military jets bomb ISWAP members collecting tax in Borno


   More Picks
1 Air traffic controller slumps, dies on duty at Abuja Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Suspected ritualists kill 11-year-old Almajiri in Bauchi, remove his brain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 APGA denies Obiano, Soludo's planned defection to APC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 NFF reportedly denies Gernot Rohr is entitled to $2million compensation if sacked - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Full list: Wizkid bags three awards at AFRIMA 2021 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 BBN Tega Dominic Thankful as She Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Car Accident - Gist Lovers, 22 hours ago
8 Spiritual consultant to notorious bandits, 4 suspected kidnappers arrested as police foil plot to kidnap worshippers in Abuja church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Residents Desert Imo Community As Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Soldiers, Kill One - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
10 65 gas plants in Lagos under lock and key for various infractions - The Info Stride, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info