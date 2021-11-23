Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Adedoyin’s son supervised evacuation, burial of OAU student, flees – CP
News photo The Punch  - Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, on Monday said one of the suspects held in connection with the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, had confessed that son of the owner of Hiltons Hotels ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

