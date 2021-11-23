EFCC re-arraigns Saraki’s cousin, Ex Kwara commissioner over alleged money laundering, contract scam News Breakers - The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, November 22, 2021 re-arraigned the duo of Ope Saraki, a cousin to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and a former Commissioner for Information in Kwara ...



News Credibility Score: 99%