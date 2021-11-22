Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Northern Coalition Warns Against Release Of Nnamdi Kanu
2 hours ago
Don’t succumb to pressure to release Nnamdi Kanu, Northern Coalition warns Buhari Daily Trust:
Don’t succumb to pressure to release Nnamdi Kanu, Northern Coalition warns Buhari
Don’t Release Kanu, Northern Youths Tell Buhari Leadership:
Don’t Release Kanu, Northern Youths Tell Buhari
Don’t release him, Yakasai, northern coalition tell President The Sun:
Don’t release him, Yakasai, northern coalition tell President
Northern Group allege Nnamdi Kanu responsible for the “killing" of more than 1,230 northerners in the East News Wire NGR:
Northern Group allege Nnamdi Kanu responsible for the “killing" of more than 1,230 northerners in the East
Nnamdi Kanu: Northern Coalition warns Buhari against release of IPOB leader 1st for Credible News:
Nnamdi Kanu: Northern Coalition warns Buhari against release of IPOB leader
Coalition of Northern Groups condemn Kanu’s potential release Politics Nigeria:
Coalition of Northern Groups condemn Kanu’s potential release


