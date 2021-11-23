Amnesty for Nnamdi Kanu, By Reuben Abati Premium Times - So, what should President Buhari do? He should grant Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, their followers, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) collaborators in different parts of the country, amnesty, to pave the way for the emplacement of a structure for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%