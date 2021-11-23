Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yobe govt announces 10% deduction in workers' salaries to boost education
News photo Daily Post  - Yobe State Government has said that 10 percent of workers' basic salary for November would be deducted as their contribution to education recovery appeal

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yobe Govt announces 10% deduction in workers? salaries to boost education Linda Ikeji Blog:
Yobe Govt announces 10% deduction in workers? salaries to boost education
Yobe Govt Announces 10% Deduction In Workers’ Salaries To Boost Education Information Nigeria:
Yobe Govt Announces 10% Deduction In Workers’ Salaries To Boost Education
NLC Agrees On 2.5 Percent Contributory Workers Salary Deduction In Yobe Independent:
NLC Agrees On 2.5 Percent Contributory Workers Salary Deduction In Yobe
Yobe govt announces 10% deduction in workers’ salaries to boost education Within Nigeria:
Yobe govt announces 10% deduction in workers’ salaries to boost education
Yobe Govt Announces 10% Deduction In Workers’ Salaries To Boost Education Tori News:
Yobe Govt Announces 10% Deduction In Workers’ Salaries To Boost Education


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 5 Super Eagles strikers that can replace Osimhen, if he misses the African Cup Of Nations - National Daily, 12 hours ago
6 Babangida, Abubakar rate Nigerian Army’s effort in tackling insecurity - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 17 hours ago
10 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info