LPG expansion: FG to inject 10 million gas cylinders in 12 pilot states – Osinbajo — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Federal Government plans to inject 10 million gas cylinders in the next one year, through certified marketers in 12 pilot states.

10 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 12 hours ago
9 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
