Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric MetroStar Nigeria - Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria most innovative service provider, has been adjudged Banker of the Year 2021 under SMEs and Agric category, which was awarded to the MDCEO of the Bank, Ifie Sekibo. The bank won the prestigious award at the New Telegraph 2021 ...



News Credibility Score: 50%