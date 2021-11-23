Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

5 Super Eagles strikers that can replace Osimhen, if he misses the African Cup Of Nations
National Daily  - Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will undergo a surgery, after medical tests on the 22 year-old showed that he sustained a fractured eye socket and cheekbone, which may put him out for about two months after he was forced off with a ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

