Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former South Korean military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
The News Guru  - Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 1979 military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his former press aide said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

South Korean Dictator Chun Doo-hwan Dies At 90 Independent:
South Korean Dictator Chun Doo-hwan Dies At 90
Former South Korean military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90 Daily Nigerian:
Former South Korean military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
South Korean ex-military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan, dies aged 90 News Wire NGR:
South Korean ex-military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan, dies aged 90
Chun Doo-hwan South Korea PM News:
Chun Doo-hwan South Korea's ex-military dictator dies - P.M. News
Former South Korean military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90 Within Nigeria:
Former South Korean military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 mins ago
3 Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly - Leadership, 24 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024 - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
9 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info