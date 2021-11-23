Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market
News photo The Punch  - The naira lost steam at the parallel market on Monday, sliding to 555 per dollar. The local currency had crashed to 540/dollar on Friday.

2 hours ago
