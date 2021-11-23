Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dozens of North Macedonian tourists killed in Bulgaria bus crash
News photo Peoples Gazette  - At least 46 people, most of them tourists from North Macedonia, died as a bus crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

12 children, 33 others burnt in Bulgaria bus crash The Punch:
12 children, 33 others burnt in Bulgaria bus crash
Children among at least 45 dead in Bulgaria bus fire Linda Ikeji Blog:
Children among at least 45 dead in Bulgaria bus fire
Flaming Bus Crash In Bulgaria Kills 45 North Macedonian Tourists Independent:
Flaming Bus Crash In Bulgaria Kills 45 North Macedonian Tourists
46 dead as bus crashes, bursts into flames - P.M. News PM News:
46 dead as bus crashes, bursts into flames - P.M. News
Bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 tourists Daily Nigerian:
Bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 tourists
12 children, 33 others burnt in Bulgaria bus crash Within Nigeria:
12 children, 33 others burnt in Bulgaria bus crash
Over 45 Killed In Bulgaria Bus Fire Tori News:
Over 45 Killed In Bulgaria Bus Fire


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Tambuwal signs Sokoto’s child protection law - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 SEC approves MTN offer for sale of 575 million shares - The Punch, 6 hours ago
7 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 5 Super Eagles strikers that can replace Osimhen, if he misses the African Cup Of Nations - National Daily, 15 hours ago
9 Babangida, Abubakar rate Nigerian Army’s effort in tackling insecurity - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info